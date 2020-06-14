Joseph P. Reinsfelder
1940 - 2020
DOVER - Joseph P. Reinsfelder passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family, Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Joseph was born January 29, 1940 in Baltimore Md., to the late, Paul & Rose(Carr) Reinsfelder. He served proudly in the United States Coast Guard, and had worked as a truck driver for many years. He enjoyed doing clock repairs, small engine repairs, and playing card games. Joe was a Communicant of the Church of the Holy Cross in Dover, and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 57 years, Vicki (Hutson) Reinsfelder; a daughter, Melissa Yoder (Dirk), of Dover; and 3 grandchildren, Justin Watkinson, Kylie Yoder, and Matthew Yoder.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the Church of the Holy Cross, 631 S. State St., Dover; adhering to the current Covid-19 restrictions. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com.


Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of the Holy Cross
