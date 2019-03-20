Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HOUSTON - Lewis L. Mitchell passed away at home in Houston on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Born in Goldsboro, Md. on Dec. 2, 1932, Mr. Mitchell was the son of the late Clifton W. Mitchell and Ida Grace Sard Mitchell. His wife, Janice H. Mitchell, died Jan. 14, 2013.

Mr. Mitchell worked at DuPont in Seaford from 1955 to 1989. He had served proudly in the Maryland National Guard for 21 years.

Lewis is survived by two sons, Terry Mitchell and his wife Shirley with whom he lived until his passing and Alan Mitchell; one grandson, Collin Lee Mitchell; and one granddaughter, Rhonda Zollo; a sister, Rose Ebling of Ridgely, Md.; a cousin, LeRoy Sard; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by two sons, Clifton Mitchell and Ronald Mitchell; a brother, James Mitchell; a half-brother, Paul Mitchell; and three sisters, Ruth Bowman, Kathryn Semans, and Nancy Williams.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. 12 S. Second St. in Denton, MD 21629 where friends may visit one hour before the service. The burial will follow at the Greensboro Cemetery in Greensboro, Md.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Vistas Community Connection Hospice, 100 Commerce Drive, Suite 302, Newark, DE 19713 "on behalf of Lewis L. Mitchell".

