FELTON - Rev. M. Lorraine Ottinger went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the age of 99 ½. She was the daughter of the late, Rev. Milton and Lillian Taylor.

At the young age of 12, Rev. Lorraine accepted Jesus Christ into her life, where she felt the call to serve others at a young age. In 1938 she graduated from Frederick Maryland High School. The end of 1939, Rev. Lorraine traveled as a song evangelist helping in special services for the churches on the Philadelphia and then Washington Districts of the Church of the Nazarene.

In 1941, Rev. Lorraine married Albert Ottinger and they moved to Pennsylvania. After the birth of her children, she received her local preachers license. In 1955, Rev. Lorraine was asked to supply the Harrington DE Nazarene Church under the District Superintendent. It was there she studied to become an ordained minister.

After the passing of her husband, Rev. Lorraine had the opportunity to fulfill her dream of going to Africa to help with the work and witness team to build a church for the people. Upon her return, she attended Pilgrim Chapel where she became the Missionary President. Rev. Lorraine helped with teaching, preaching, and even playing the piano when needed. She felt God pulling on her heart to do something for the shut-ins, so she started hand writing her "little letters". The letters spread all over the United States till she was sending out 66 letters every month.

Rev. Lorraine loved God and served him all her life. She continued reading her Bible and the Daily Bread faithfully until the last four days of her life. She will be missed.

Rev. Lorraine is survived by her son, John Ottinger (Shirley); daughter, Joanna Littleton (Vic); grandchildren, Terry Darling, Luke Darling (Cindy), E. Lorraine Jose (Mike), Roberta Atkinson (Dennis), and John Ottinger Jr.; great grandchildren, Heather Greenlee (TJ), Joshua Jones (Amanda), Bryen Jose, Robert Jose, Khrystyn Coard (BJ), Amber Atkinson, and Jade Ottinger; great great grandchildren, Joida, Carson, Lillianna, Payton, Landon, Riley, Elaina, Carter, and Enzo.

Funeral Services will take place at Pilgrim Chapel, 4792 Milford Harrington Hwy., Harrington, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at 12 p.m., with a visitation for family and friends starting one hour prior. Interment will take place immediately after the funeral at the Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.

