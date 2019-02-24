Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DOVER - M. Ross Evans gained his heavenly wings on Saturday, February 9, 2019.

Mr. Evans was born October 2, 1925 in Lititz, Pennsylvania to the late George Francis Evans and Anna (Shoemaker) Evans, youngest of three children. He played saxophone in his school band and went to State and Regionals. He served in the

From October 1959 until December 1999 he was an original member of the Bob Wagner Dance Band. He enjoyed watching and playing sports (he played baseball, basketball and tennis for Lititz High School). Mr. Evans also loved to travel the country and world with his wife and three sons. He always proudly stated that he had been to 63 countries and all 50 U.S. Capitals. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Dover. He was also a member of Kent Coin Club, Dover Stamp Club and Walter L. Fox American Legion.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Marie Evans and Anne (Evans) Furst.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nelda (Brubaker) Evans of Dover; sons, Jeff Evans and wife Margie of Felton, Steve Evans and wife Sonya of Dover and David Evans and wife Sylvie of Nashua, N.H.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Evans) Fawcett and husband Ryan, Kimberly Evans, Jonathan Evans and wife Haley (Jackson), Stephanie (Evans) Sapp and husband Steve, Kelli (Evans) Stubbs and husband L.B, Julie (Matthews) Reilly and husband Josh, Danielle Evans, Matthew Evans and fiance', Coreylynn Banville; great grandchildren, Jack, Griffin, and Ruby Reilly, Landen and Logan Sapp, Ryleigh and Cole Stubbs, Jackson and Haven Evans.

Friends may call from 6-8 Thursday evening, February 28, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 209 S. State Street, Dover, DE 19901. Funeral services will be held 1PM, Friday, March 1, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover, where friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Wesley United Methodist Church, 209 South State Street, Dover, DE. 19901, Felton Alumni Association or a band booster of your choice.

