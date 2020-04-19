Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia C. "Pat" Shield. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

ROCK HALL, Md. - Patricia C. "Pat" Shield passed away peacefully April 9, 2020 in Germantown, Tenn. after a short illness. Her daughter, Diane was at her side holding her hand when she passed.

Pat was born in Vineland, N.J., Jan. 9, 1938, the daughter of Margarete and Clarence Sheppard. Pat graduated from Vineland High School in New Jersey in 1956 where she met the love of her life, John C. "Jack" Shield. They were married in September 1956 and she became a military wife, a title she adored.

Shortly after marriage and a move to Dover, Del. she began working as a switchboard operator for the Bell telephone Company. With the role of military wife, Pat held down the home front while her husband was a pilot in the Air Force. Aside from raising three children, Pat was involved in many community activities including the Officer's Wives Club, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Coast Guard Auxiliary and Community Theater. People often questioned how many children Pat and Jack actually had as her children and all their friends were often with them, the door was always open.

Pat loved traveling with her husband Jack around the world, whether it be by car, boat, plane or train. She was always ready for an adventure. Pat and Jack were avid boaters, spending most weekends on the tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay. Pat also loved to read, paint, cook and garden. Her home was her castle.

Pat was proceeded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Jack in September 2019; her parents, Margarete and Clarence Sheppard; brother Jimmy; and sister, Maureen.

She is survived by her three children, Jacqueline R. Lauer and her husband Tim of Red Lion, Pa., Diane C. Rinehart and her husband Carl of Coldwater, Miss., and Jeffrey C. Shield of Dover; four grandchildren, John Patrick Rinehart and his wife Jennifer of Senatobia, Miss., Jacob Edward Lauer and his wife Nichole of Bury Saint Edmunds, England, Mathew Curtis Lauer of Baltimore, Md., and Gabrielle Orlando of Lumberton, N.J.; five great grandchildren, Jacqulyn, Roy and, Jaela Porter of Senatobia, Miss., Hailey Rinehart, of Senatobia, Miss. and Lillian Rae Lauer of Bury Saint Edmunds, England. She is also survived by sister, Margie Regenelli of Reynoldsville, Pa.; and nieces and nephews.

Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date when social gathering is permitted. Funeral arrangements made by Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pat's memory to the Fisher House Foundation, Dover Air Force Base at https://

Online condolences may be made via





