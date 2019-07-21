Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Memorial service 1:00 PM Wild Quail Country Club 1 Clubhouse Drive Camden Wyoming , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Pat was born on October 11, 1958 in Dover, Delaware to Louis and Mary (Dunn) Savini. He attended Holy Cross School where he graduated as Valedictorian, before attending Wesley College from which he earned his Bachelor's Degree. Pat was an accomplished student and athlete, setting records in basketball, at both Holy Cross and Wesley. He later earned his Master's Degree from the University of Delaware and Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Temple University.

Pat spent most of his professional life as a stellar educational leader for 31 years in the State of Delaware. He was very proud of the students and staff, whom he often recollected in his conversations and followed after he retired, from his years as an administrator in the Caesar Rodney School District and Sussex Technical School District. Among his many accomplishments, was working with a wonderful staff at Sussex Technical High School, when he was Principal, to earn National Blue Ribbon and School of Excellence recognition. Pat retired as Superintendent of the Sussex Technical School District in 2010. Following his retirement, he assisted schools in various states with implementing best educational practices through his work with the Southern Regional Education Board.

On December 21, 1989, Pat married his wife and best friend, Carolyn Barnes Savini. Pat will be lovingly remembered forever by Carolyn and their beautiful daughter, Molly Christina Savini. Pat loved spending time with his family and especially supporting Molly with her school activities and interests. He also had a passion for sports. He thoroughly enjoyed following and watching his present and former students, his "kids", in athletic competition as well as cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles, Duke University basketball and Temple University basketball. He was an avid golfer and a collector of sports memorabilia. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, magic card tricks, trivia questions, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Pat cherished his many friendships and was admired by all.

Pat was preceded in death by his mother, Mary. He is survived by his father, Louis; his wife, Carolyn; and his daughter, Molly Christina. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Louise Williams; sister-in-law, Pamela Rushing; brother-in-law, Richard Rushing; and nephews, Richard, Preston and Ethan.

A Memorial Service and Luncheon will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 beginning at 1 p.m., at Wild Quail Country Club, 1 Clubhouse Drive, Camden Wyoming, Delaware. Spoken tributes and program to begin 1:45 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Pat may be sent to the Abramson Cancer Center University of Pennsylvania, 3600 Civic Center Blvd Philadelphia. PA. 19106; Be the Match 500 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN 55401; or Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Highway. Dover, DE 19901.

Share a memory at



On Sunday, July 14, 2019, Patrick (Pat) Savini, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 60. He will be fondly remembered by his family, friends and colleagues.Pat was born on October 11, 1958 in Dover, Delaware to Louis and Mary (Dunn) Savini. He attended Holy Cross School where he graduated as Valedictorian, before attending Wesley College from which he earned his Bachelor's Degree. Pat was an accomplished student and athlete, setting records in basketball, at both Holy Cross and Wesley. He later earned his Master's Degree from the University of Delaware and Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Temple University.Pat spent most of his professional life as a stellar educational leader for 31 years in the State of Delaware. He was very proud of the students and staff, whom he often recollected in his conversations and followed after he retired, from his years as an administrator in the Caesar Rodney School District and Sussex Technical School District. Among his many accomplishments, was working with a wonderful staff at Sussex Technical High School, when he was Principal, to earn National Blue Ribbon and School of Excellence recognition. Pat retired as Superintendent of the Sussex Technical School District in 2010. Following his retirement, he assisted schools in various states with implementing best educational practices through his work with the Southern Regional Education Board.On December 21, 1989, Pat married his wife and best friend, Carolyn Barnes Savini. Pat will be lovingly remembered forever by Carolyn and their beautiful daughter, Molly Christina Savini. Pat loved spending time with his family and especially supporting Molly with her school activities and interests. He also had a passion for sports. He thoroughly enjoyed following and watching his present and former students, his "kids", in athletic competition as well as cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles, Duke University basketball and Temple University basketball. He was an avid golfer and a collector of sports memorabilia. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, magic card tricks, trivia questions, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Pat cherished his many friendships and was admired by all.Pat was preceded in death by his mother, Mary. He is survived by his father, Louis; his wife, Carolyn; and his daughter, Molly Christina. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Louise Williams; sister-in-law, Pamela Rushing; brother-in-law, Richard Rushing; and nephews, Richard, Preston and Ethan.A Memorial Service and Luncheon will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 beginning at 1 p.m., at Wild Quail Country Club, 1 Clubhouse Drive, Camden Wyoming, Delaware. Spoken tributes and program to begin 1:45 pm.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Pat may be sent to the Abramson Cancer Center University of Pennsylvania, 3600 Civic Center Blvd Philadelphia. PA. 19106; Be the Match 500 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN 55401; or Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Highway. Dover, DE 19901.Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close