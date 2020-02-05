Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Jay Faulkner. View Sign Service Information Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-8816 Visitation 11:00 AM Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 View Map Service 12:00 PM Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we are very sorry to inform our family and friends that our son Richard Jay Faulkner departed this life unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

Rick was born Dec. 22, 1972 to Sandra (Roop) Faulkner and Fredrick N. Faulkner.

He went to Middletown High School. He was a jack-of-all-trades and knew how to do just about anything. Rick truly loved animals, nature, fishing, crabbing, camping, and especially being on the water in his kayak always taking his beloved guinea pig, Buddy, with him. Rick was a good-hearted person and was happiest living life the way he wanted to, not listening to anybody but doing things his way. There was no changing him. He walked to the beat of his own drum. He always said that he was on vacation every day.

He was so proud of his only child, Richard Jay Faulkner, II who is a Sergeant in the U.S. Army and is stationed in Fort Stewart, Ga. He became a grandfather for the 1st time to his beautiful granddaughter, Iris Faye.

Rick was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, June and Luther Roop; his paternal grandparents, Iris and George Faulkner; his aunt, Cyndi Compton; his uncle, Randy Roop; and his nephew, Rodney Faulkner.

Rick will be dearly missed by his parents, Rick and Sandy; his son, Rick and his wife Megan; and many other extended family members.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna. A Christian service will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will be private.

