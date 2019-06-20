Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown 212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126 Middletown , DE 19709 (302)-378-3410 Viewing 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown 212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126 Middletown , DE 19709 View Map Service 10:00 AM Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown 212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126 Middletown , DE 19709 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

TOWNSEND - Ronald Dale Mears, Sr. passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019.

Ron was born on March 18, 1940, in Milford. Son of Henry Dale Mears, Sr. and Mary Nash Mears. The eldest of six boys and predeceased by his parents and brothers: Richard, Gerald and Dale Jr. He is survived by his brothers, Lloyd and William, both lifelong Sussex County residents. Ron was married once, to Dorothy J. Rodgers on April 18, 1964. They were married 12 years and had one son, Ronald Dale Mears, Jr.

Ron is survived by his son, daughter in law Abigail Culver Mears, four beloved grandchildren, Colin Tate Mears, 23, Connor Nash Mears, 19, Lillian Audrey Mears, 16, and Hannah Reese Mears, 13, and step-grandchildren (triplets) Brooke S. Bare, Bronwyn J. Bare & Blake E. Bare, 20 all residents of Elkton, Md.

Ron graduated from Georgetown High School in 1958. Ron was appointed a trooper on Jan. 15, 1962.

During his career, Ron was assigned to Troop 2, State Road, Troop 8, Turnpike, Troop 9, Odessa, and Headquarters, Dover. Ron served a number of years at Troop 9 as a shift commander and Traffic Lieutenant. Later he was transferred to Headquarters and served as the Director of Community Relations and Youth Aid. He completed his career as the Director of the Traffic Section. Captain Ronald Mears #210 retired on Jan.15, 1982.

Ron was a Master Mason of 50 years in good standing of Union Lodge No. 05 of Middletown, Delaware.

Ron loved the outdoors most of all, a Sussex County farmer at heart, a hunter, and as he got older, he worked diligently to improve, protect and conserve the nature and beauty of Delaware's State Parks. He was proud to continue to serve the State of Delaware on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Council for the last 26 years and as the Chairman for over ten years.

Ron was a social creature who loved nothing more than to share a good meal with his beloved friends and family. He was a natural historian and leader with an amazing memory, a storyteller at heart whose leadership and support to the State of Delaware will be remembered in perpetuity.

There will be a viewing held on Saturday, June 22nd from 10 a.m. – 12 noon, a Masonic service will be held at 10 a.m. at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad Street, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that any donations be made to the fund established in his name to benefit Lums Pond State Park. Checks in his memory can be made payable and sent to: Delaware Community Foundation Ron Mears - Delaware State Parks Fund, P.O. Box 1636, Wilmington, DE 19899.

Visit





TOWNSEND - Ronald Dale Mears, Sr. passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019.Ron was born on March 18, 1940, in Milford. Son of Henry Dale Mears, Sr. and Mary Nash Mears. The eldest of six boys and predeceased by his parents and brothers: Richard, Gerald and Dale Jr. He is survived by his brothers, Lloyd and William, both lifelong Sussex County residents. Ron was married once, to Dorothy J. Rodgers on April 18, 1964. They were married 12 years and had one son, Ronald Dale Mears, Jr.Ron is survived by his son, daughter in law Abigail Culver Mears, four beloved grandchildren, Colin Tate Mears, 23, Connor Nash Mears, 19, Lillian Audrey Mears, 16, and Hannah Reese Mears, 13, and step-grandchildren (triplets) Brooke S. Bare, Bronwyn J. Bare & Blake E. Bare, 20 all residents of Elkton, Md.Ron graduated from Georgetown High School in 1958. Ron was appointed a trooper on Jan. 15, 1962.During his career, Ron was assigned to Troop 2, State Road, Troop 8, Turnpike, Troop 9, Odessa, and Headquarters, Dover. Ron served a number of years at Troop 9 as a shift commander and Traffic Lieutenant. Later he was transferred to Headquarters and served as the Director of Community Relations and Youth Aid. He completed his career as the Director of the Traffic Section. Captain Ronald Mears #210 retired on Jan.15, 1982.Ron was a Master Mason of 50 years in good standing of Union Lodge No. 05 of Middletown, Delaware.Ron loved the outdoors most of all, a Sussex County farmer at heart, a hunter, and as he got older, he worked diligently to improve, protect and conserve the nature and beauty of Delaware's State Parks. He was proud to continue to serve the State of Delaware on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Council for the last 26 years and as the Chairman for over ten years.Ron was a social creature who loved nothing more than to share a good meal with his beloved friends and family. He was a natural historian and leader with an amazing memory, a storyteller at heart whose leadership and support to the State of Delaware will be remembered in perpetuity.There will be a viewing held on Saturday, June 22nd from 10 a.m. – 12 noon, a Masonic service will be held at 10 a.m. at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad Street, Middletown.In lieu of flowers, we ask that any donations be made to the fund established in his name to benefit Lums Pond State Park. Checks in his memory can be made payable and sent to: Delaware Community Foundation Ron Mears - Delaware State Parks Fund, P.O. Box 1636, Wilmington, DE 19899.Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send online condolences. Published in NewsZapDE on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close