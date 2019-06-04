DOVER - Rosemarie L. Abate passed away May 29, 2019. Born in Braddock, Pa.
She was the daughter of Joseph and Julia Rizzo. Rosemarie worked in the Rectory of Holy Cross Church for many years. She also spent many years in the hospitality industry in Washington D.C.
Rosemarie had been a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, shopping and of course playing BINGO. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Frank Abate; and her granddaughter, Jessica Abate.
She is survived by her children, Peter and wife Regina Abate of Wilmington, N.C. and Lucia Abate and husband Lawrence McGreevy of Dover; six grandchildren, Maximillian McGreevy, Rosemarie McGreevy, Lucia McGreevy, Christa Abate, Elena Abate, Regina Abate; and one great-grandson, Isaac Abate. A sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Jack Biedinger; a brother and sister-in-law, William and Lucille Rizzo; special nieces and nephews, Tina, Jason, and Sierra Kane, Maryfrances and Denis Cloutier, Carmella and Fred Sicker, Dom and Julie DeCenzo, Joann and Glen Noga, Richard and Lisa DeCenzo, Jack Biedinger, Jr. and Bill Biedinger; along with many great nieces and nephews and family friends that grandma called her own, The Baker Family, Durk Family, Upp Family, Brauer Family, Schmidt Family and The Lints Family. Also, a very special friend, Lynn Smith who always made Rose smile.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at The Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, 1175 S. State St. Dover.
Condolences can be made via www.ambruso.com
Published in NewsZapDE on June 4, 2019