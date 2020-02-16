Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore Leroy "Ted" King. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Memorial service 2:00 PM Assembly of God Church 160 Summit Drive Lewistown , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Theodore Leroy King "Ted," was born March 2, 1932 at home in Lumber City, Pa. went to be with his Heavenly Father on Feb. 10, 2020 surrounded by his family in Marydel, Del.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sherman L. King; mother, Isabel (Henry) King; his older brother, Lloyd King; sister-in-law, Donna King; Sister, Carol Stull; great nephew, Ruben Evans and his wife Joyce (Hawk) King; and niece, Bea King.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Irma J. King; daughters, Tina Bennett (Buddy); Teddy L. King; and Theresa McGinnis (Johnny), their mother Barbara Lynch; grandsons, Jimmy King, Caleb McGinnis, granddaughter Elisha Zahner; great grandsons, Branson and Terry Crawford, Gabriel and Isiah King and a special friends to the family, Janet Spickler; Ruth and Jim Fultz and their children Amber and Jimmy; Cyrus and Amy; Wade and Teresa King and their children Wade and Bonnie, Tricia, Matthew, Andrew and Tasha; Ron King and children Tucker, Melissa, Thad, Lloyd Allen King and his twin, Reverend Laura King, her children Jenny and Patrick, Annette and Ken; Brother-in-law, Albert Stull and son Hugh David and Elizabeth Stull and Emma. His extended family Clarence and Esther Hawk, children Jason, Brandon, Jennifer, Angie, Bridget and 14 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Beth and Dan Brosius children Nicholas, Bethany, Carmella, Derek, Heather and Nicolai. Nine grandchildren Amy and Ron Mueller Children Seth and Drew Carol and Barry Stoner children Aaron, Jesse and Patrick. One grandchild Brian and Julie Hawk Children Jacob, Abigail and Joshua.

He also had an extended Amish Family in Delaware, Kentucky and Ohio. He visited often and was always welcomed with good food and a warm bed. He counted them as his own as they did him.

He made his career in the United State Air Force with assignments across the United States coast-to-coast and overseas in Germany with his family. He was a proud veteran of the Korean and

He had a love for good food and travel.

He did not know a stranger, just people he hadn't met yet. Always ready for a hug. He lived his life to the fullest traveling the open road or spending time at the place closest to his heart, the family cabin in Pennsylvania, where he would call the whippoorwills.

He enjoyed the great outdoors and of God's creatures, especially if they were cooked right. He will be missed.

We would like to give special thanks to Bings, OIP, Sticky Buns, Michelles and the Reedsville Post Office.

The family would like to thank Vitas Healthcare for their help and care. Donations can be made to them in lieu of flowers.

Memorial Service, Feb. 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Assembly of God Church, 160 Summit Drive, Lewistown, PA 17044.

Share a memory at





