GREENWOOD - Tyler Nathan Trego went to dance with the Lord on June 8, 2020.
Tyler was born on March 13, 1997 in Milford to John W. Trego II and Cristi L. Vockel Trego. Tyler attended Lake Forest High school where he played varsity soccer. During his senior year he interned with United Youth Ministries at Calvary Wesleyan Church. Tyler attended and served at the United Church as it expanded. He loved football and was known for being a huge Indianapolis Colts fan. Tyler loved to dance and make people smile. He was the life of the party. Tyler had a passion for fishing, the outdoors and spending time with his family. His gift and mission in life was to let everyone know they were loved and they mattered and to bring everyone to Christ so they can have eternal life.
He is survived by his parents, John W. Trego II and Cristi L. Trego of Greenwood; siblings, Dylan and Cierra Trego of Greenwood; maternal grandparents, Cathy Mosley (Bob Snyder), of Camden; Stephen J. Vockel Sr. (Sue Plymire), of Frederica; Paternal Grandparents, Bertha C. Trego and Ronald E. Trego Sr., both of Greenwood; aunts and uncles Stephanie Wales (Jerry), Buster Vockel (Jamie), Donna Robinson, Debbie Light (Roger), and Ronald E. Trego Jr. (Carrie), as well as many cousins and extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd (Route 10), Dover. Friends and family are welcome from 1 to 2 at the funeral home.
The family requests no flowers but donation to a local charity of your choice and to be kind and spread positivity to everyone.
If you need a charity to donate to, Tyler was a member of the Frederica Senior Center and a large chunk of his heart still remains there.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
DE-Tyler-Trego.jpg
Tyler was born on March 13, 1997 in Milford to John W. Trego II and Cristi L. Vockel Trego. Tyler attended Lake Forest High school where he played varsity soccer. During his senior year he interned with United Youth Ministries at Calvary Wesleyan Church. Tyler attended and served at the United Church as it expanded. He loved football and was known for being a huge Indianapolis Colts fan. Tyler loved to dance and make people smile. He was the life of the party. Tyler had a passion for fishing, the outdoors and spending time with his family. His gift and mission in life was to let everyone know they were loved and they mattered and to bring everyone to Christ so they can have eternal life.
He is survived by his parents, John W. Trego II and Cristi L. Trego of Greenwood; siblings, Dylan and Cierra Trego of Greenwood; maternal grandparents, Cathy Mosley (Bob Snyder), of Camden; Stephen J. Vockel Sr. (Sue Plymire), of Frederica; Paternal Grandparents, Bertha C. Trego and Ronald E. Trego Sr., both of Greenwood; aunts and uncles Stephanie Wales (Jerry), Buster Vockel (Jamie), Donna Robinson, Debbie Light (Roger), and Ronald E. Trego Jr. (Carrie), as well as many cousins and extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Rd (Route 10), Dover. Friends and family are welcome from 1 to 2 at the funeral home.
The family requests no flowers but donation to a local charity of your choice and to be kind and spread positivity to everyone.
If you need a charity to donate to, Tyler was a member of the Frederica Senior Center and a large chunk of his heart still remains there.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
DE-Tyler-Trego.jpg
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 12, 2020.