Obituary Guest Book View Sign

William Collins, Jr. departed this life on Saturday, April 6, 2019 peacefully in his sleep at his home in Dover. Known to his family members lovingly as "Pop", "Skip", "Skippy", "Poppa Skip", and to his professional associates and many friends as "Bill", he left a legacy of love, joy, and sincere happiness.

William Collins, Jr. was born on July 27, 1955 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of William and Helen Mae Collins (Driver). William joined the

Bill will be sorely missed and mourned for many years to come by his surviving children and their mother Dr. Phyllis Brooks Collins, sons William Kevin Collins, Christopher Troy Collins (Jacqueline), and Keith Raymond Michael Collins, his only daughter Camille Nicole Collins, his grandchildren whom he adored and adored him; Isaiah Jordan Collins, Rodney Cameron Collins, Andrew Christopher Collins, Caroline Helen Collins, and special grandson Tadan Daly Tomko, and a host of cousins, loved ones, and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church located at 501 S. State Street Dover, DE 19904 to begin at 12 p.m. with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. A Public Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Bennie

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at





William Collins, Jr. departed this life on Saturday, April 6, 2019 peacefully in his sleep at his home in Dover. Known to his family members lovingly as "Pop", "Skip", "Skippy", "Poppa Skip", and to his professional associates and many friends as "Bill", he left a legacy of love, joy, and sincere happiness.William Collins, Jr. was born on July 27, 1955 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of William and Helen Mae Collins (Driver). William joined the U.S. Air Force on June 21, 1977 and shortly thereafter was united in holy matrimony to Phyllis Brooks, subsequently having four children. He attended Wyngate High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. and received his Bachelors of Science and his Masters of Human Resources Management from Wilmington University (formerly Wilmington College). He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1977 to 1994, and did tours in London, England, Fairbanks, Alaska, Seoul, Korea, and final duty station at Dover Air Force Base. Bill started his civilian career in Kent County Delaware working for agencies such as Kent County Counseling, Psychotherapeutic Services (PSI), and the State of Delaware Public Defender's Office. Bill also worked as a substitute teacher in several schools within Kent County between 1992 and 2004. He worked as a civilian for the U.S. Air Force at Langley Air Force Base, Fort Bragg Army Post, and again at Dover Air Force Base serving in his last employment role as the Director of Drug Reduction/Prevention Programs until his recent passing. He was a strong believer in the Lord, and attended services at Christ Episcopal Church in Dover.Bill will be sorely missed and mourned for many years to come by his surviving children and their mother Dr. Phyllis Brooks Collins, sons William Kevin Collins, Christopher Troy Collins (Jacqueline), and Keith Raymond Michael Collins, his only daughter Camille Nicole Collins, his grandchildren whom he adored and adored him; Isaiah Jordan Collins, Rodney Cameron Collins, Andrew Christopher Collins, Caroline Helen Collins, and special grandson Tadan Daly Tomko, and a host of cousins, loved ones, and friends.A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church located at 501 S. State Street Dover, DE 19904 to begin at 12 p.m. with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. A Public Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home located at 717 West Division St. Dover, DE 19904 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com . Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover. Funeral Home Bennie Smith Funeral Homes

717 West Division St

Dover , DE 19904

(302) 678-8747 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Smith Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close