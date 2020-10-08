William J. (Jay)
Poore, Jr., 80
DOVER - William J. (Jay) Poore, Jr. passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday October 6th, 2020.
Born November 30th, 1939 in Dover to the late William Jennings and Frances H. Poore.
Mr. Poore grew up in Hartly, gained his education from Dover High School and Wesley College, and moved to Rodney Village where he raised a family with his then wife, Beverly Poore. He became a role model and father figure for kids throughout the community. He worked for General Foods as a computer operations supervisor for 30 years and then retired to his first love, coaching. He was always active in sports throughout his life and enjoyed his time playing for Hartly Fire Co.
Mr. Poore had many passions, including music, animals, food, and sports. He was a lifelong Philadelphia fan and closely followed the Eagles and the Sixers. He looked forward to his after-work basketball sessions either with friends or by himself and enjoyed any game where he could be a part of a team. He was always ready to have a catch with his children and grandchildren and it was clear that he felt whole anytime his family and friends were around. To his family, he was a source of love, jokes, laughter, and storytelling.
In his later years, Mr. Poore became known as "Pops" to the fastpitch softball community. He was a coach at the little league, middle school, high school, and travel ball levels and became a source of inspiration for parents, players, and coaches alike. His love for coaching the game of softball radiated through his words and actions and sits deep in the hearts and minds of many.
Mr. Poore is survived by his son, (Jay) Scott Poore and his wife Noelle Poore; his daughter, Jennifer Rapp and her husband Lloyd Rapp; his son, (Kenneth) Wade Poore and his wife Robyn Klepner Poore; his sister, Patricia Durham and her husband Ken Durham, their children Jeff Durham, Greg Durham and Michelle Durham; along with six grandchildren, Ashlie Tatman Allin, her husband Roman Allin and his three children: Courtney Allin, Daria Allin, and Antonio Allin; Camille Poore, Matthew Poore, Aaron Rapp, Seth Poore, Ella Poore; and his great-grandson, Aiden Rapp.
Funeral services will be held 5 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be private.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com