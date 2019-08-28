Okeechobee - Charles "Chuck" Wayne Suarez died Aug. 25, 2019. He was born Dec. 29, 1967 in Okeechobee. A lifetime resident of Okeechobee, he enjoyed spending time in nature, especially the mountains. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and telling stories.
Mr. Suarez was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Suarez.
He is survived by his sons, Chuckie Suarez, Jr., Carl Suarez (Gunner), and Justin Suarez; daughter, Deonna Orr, all of Okeechobee; mother, Patsie Suarez; five grandchildren; sisters, Anita Nunez (David), of Okeechobee, Joetta Suarez, of Texas, Patty Suarez, Jerry Lynn Torres (Marcel), all of Okeechobee, Barbara Chapman, of Georgia, and Joy Strickland, of Kentucky; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
