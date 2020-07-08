1/1
Eugene "Boo" Benson
Eugene 'Boo' Benson
Eugene "Boo" Benson passed away on July 1st, 2020 surrounded by his family. In the last week of June, Gene was diagnosed with Leukemia and the progression was rapid until he was overcome.
In discussing his life, the idea of service came up repeatedly. Born in Cynthiana Kentucky, Gene spent many of his formative years in Okeechobee, Florida where he met and married his lifelong love Clara. He served his country in the Army and was stationed across the nation and in Germany. He continued his life of service in his community as an Okeechobee Sheriff's deputy and corrections officer. In the early 1990s, service to family led Gene to move his family to Northern California to aid an ailing sibling to Clara. Gene's daughter in law noted that she'd never seen or heard Gene turn someone away who needed help. If he had a way to help someone in need, there was nothing he wouldn't do.
Gene was preceded in death by all of his siblings and his firstborn infant son, Keith. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Clara; daughter, Hope and her husband Keith; son, Daniel and his wife Jori; three wonderful grandchildren that were the source of much happiness (Jordan, AJ, Addi); and many nieces and nephews.
Eugene Keith Benson (May 10, 1955 – July 1, 2020). A life ended too soon but a life lived well.
A service will not be scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to help Clara through Venmo using @Gene-Benson55 (four digit phone code needed is 5356).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapFL on Jul. 8, 2020.
