Okeechobee - Lynette Rose Leonard died Aug. 27, 2019. She was born Jan. 5, 1965 in Winchester, Ind. to Herbert Ward Smith and Jeanette Rose (Jackson) Smith. A resident of Okeechobee for 36 years, she was a member of Crossroads Church and Equipping Center in Lake Placid. She loved the outdoors, black bears, log cabins, and fishing. She was a loving, caring, giving Mom, Nana, sister, aunt, daughter, and friend.
Mrs. Leonard was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Ward Smith; and brothers, Wendell Lloyd Smith and Troy Allen Smith.
She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Edward Leonard, of Madison, Wis., and Jesse Raymond Leonard (Amber), of Okeechobee; mother, Jeanette Rose Smith, of Lake Placid; grandchildren, Jeffrey Steven Price, III and Jeremiah Raymond Leonard; and sister, Lisa Gayle Smith (Carl), of Lake Placid.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home.
All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in NewsZapFL on Nov. 15, 2019