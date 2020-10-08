Albert P. Cohen, 80

SNOW HILL - Albert P. Cohen died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Harrison House Nursing and Rehabilitation Home in Snow Hill. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Dr. Paul and Mabel Jones Cohen.

He grew up predominantly in Snow Hill, graduated from Johns Hopkins University and then received a master's degree at Loyola College. After working in Baltimore, he returned to Snow Hill and began employment in Town Hall for the Mayor and Council. He was a member of Makemie Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by a sister, Riley Jones-Cohen of New York City; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Snow Hill.







