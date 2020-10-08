1/
Albert P. Cohen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert P. Cohen, 80
SNOW HILL - Albert P. Cohen died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Harrison House Nursing and Rehabilitation Home in Snow Hill. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Dr. Paul and Mabel Jones Cohen.
He grew up predominantly in Snow Hill, graduated from Johns Hopkins University and then received a master's degree at Loyola College. After working in Baltimore, he returned to Snow Hill and began employment in Town Hall for the Mayor and Council. He was a member of Makemie Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by a sister, Riley Jones-Cohen of New York City; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Snow Hill.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Church's cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mr Cohen will be missed at Harrison House. Thank you for trusting him in our care. We Loved Him!
Shelia Morris
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved