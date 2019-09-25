Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arvida E. Specht. View Sign Service Information Burke Mortuary 1101 East Maiden Road Maiden , NC 28650 (828)-428-2460 Visitation 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM Asbury United Methodist Church 3097 Asbury Church Rd. Lincolnton , NC View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Asbury United Methodist Church 3097 Asbury Church Rd. Lincolnton , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lincolnton - Arvida Elizabeth Grussing Specht passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at Carillon Assisted Living in Lincolnton. Arvida was born June 16, 1932 in Chestertown, Md. to the late Charles Albert Grussing and Blanche Gustafson Grussing.

Arvida was raised on farms in both Kent and Queen Annes Counties, Md. She graduated from Sudlersville High School in 1949. She worked several years for a Studebaker dealership in Church Hill, Md.; and later for a control fabricator in Mauldin, S.C.

Arvida was a devoted mother of two sons, a wonderful cook, and a very good seamstress. She taught elementary Sunday school classes for many years at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Cambridge, Md. and Simpsonville United Methodist Church in Simpsonville, S.C. and remained active with the United Methodist Women at Asbury United Methodist Church in Lincolnton, N.C.

She loved life and all that was in it, loved reading the Bible and good books, watching TV and always expressed love to others.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father. Arvida is survived by her husband of 66 years, Nelson Specht; her two sons, Ronald Nelson Specht and wife Irene of Lincolnton, N.C., Randy Jay Specht and wife Louise of Sparta, N.C.; two grandsons, Jason Specht and wife Lisa of Lincolnton, N.C.; Matthew Specht and wife Holly of Lincolnton, N.C.; two great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons. She is also survived by brother, Charles "Sonny" Grussing and wife Paula of Easton, Md.; sister, Mary Kelley of Smyrna, Del.; many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held, Thursday, Sept.26, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church in Lincolnton, N.C. with Rev. Ken Spencer and Rev. Delbert Minner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 2 -2:45 p.m.

Memorials may be made to: Asbury United Methodist Church, 3097 Asbury Church Rd., Lincolnton, NC 28092 or ,

