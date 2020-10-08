1/
Barbara A. Davis
Barbara A. Davis, 83
SALISBURY - Barbara A. Davis died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the Clifton Phillips and Alma Phillips Culver.
She graduated from Wicomico High School in Salisbury with the Class of 1957 and attended classes at Howard Community College. She lived in Severna Park, Md., for 40 years, before returning to Salisbury.
She married Gerald "Jerry" Davis in 1958. Their son, Jeffrey Davis, was killed in 1979, while serving in the U.S. Navy in California.
A graveside service will be held today, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wicomico Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
October 5, 2020
Mrs. Barbara will greatly be missed. I will hold on to the fond memories and stories we shared. Not a day will go by I won't think of my friend. I loved her just like my very own family . Until we meet again
Heather Norfolk
Friend
