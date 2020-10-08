Barbara A. Davis, 83

SALISBURY - Barbara A. Davis died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the Clifton Phillips and Alma Phillips Culver.

She graduated from Wicomico High School in Salisbury with the Class of 1957 and attended classes at Howard Community College. She lived in Severna Park, Md., for 40 years, before returning to Salisbury.

She married Gerald "Jerry" Davis in 1958. Their son, Jeffrey Davis, was killed in 1979, while serving in the U.S. Navy in California.

A graveside service will be held today, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







