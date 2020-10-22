Barbara Ann Victor, 60

SALISBURY - Barbara Ann Victor died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her residence. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Hermione Victor.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Salisbury.

She is survived by two daughters, April Victor and Michelle Victor; two sons, Kyle Victor and Tray Victor; a brother, Ricky Victor; an aunt, Annie Pitters; a niece, Nichole Victor; and two grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 11 a.m., Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Friends may call at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury.







