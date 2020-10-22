1/
Barbara Ann Victor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Victor, 60
SALISBURY - Barbara Ann Victor died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at her residence. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Hermione Victor.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Salisbury.
She is survived by two daughters, April Victor and Michelle Victor; two sons, Kyle Victor and Tray Victor; a brother, Ricky Victor; an aunt, Annie Pitters; a niece, Nichole Victor; and two grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 11 a.m., Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Friends may call at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved