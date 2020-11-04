David Barry Lloyd, 66
CRISFIELD - David Barry Lloyd died Friday, October 23, 2020 at McCready Memorial Hospital.
Born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on April 9, 1954, he was the son of the late John "Jack" Leacroft Lloyd and Grace Castellucci Lloyd Jones.
In Bethlehem, he was a paramedic and Director of Emergency Medical Services for over 30 years. While in Crisfield, he worked with Somerset County Planning and Zoning, was a court deputy with the Somerset County Sheriff's Office and was active in the Somerset County Republican Committee.
David loved being outside on the water enjoying boating, fishing, and jet skiing with his wife, children and the grandkids. He also enjoyed traveling and exploring with his wife, his favorite place being Wyoming. He had an immense love for his family, especially his grandchildren, and his dogs, and loved spending his time with them.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Victoria Marie Howard Lloyd of Crisfield; his children, Lori and Gary Jones and their children Eva Jones and Madeline Jones of Mill Hall, Pa., Chris and Melanie Lloyd and their children Dylan Lloyd, Vance Lloyd and Asher Lloyd of Bethlehem, Pa., Patrick and LeeAnn McCormick and their children Alyssa Phelps, Kaylee Phelps and Patrick McCormick of Breckenridge, Texas, Katie and Ashley Harrison and their children Morgan Harrison and Bryce Harrison of White Hall, Md., Carolyn and Chad Cramsey and their son Austin Cramsey of Kunkletown, Pa., and John and Kate Lloyd and their daughter Renn Lloyd of Missoula, Mont.; a sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Paul Gauvreau of Lafayette Hill, Pa.; and his beloved pet dog, "Buddy".
In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death by his step-father, David "Gappy" Jones.
A memorial service was held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home, 306 W. Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817, where a visitation was one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, in honor of his father, John L. Lloyd, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com