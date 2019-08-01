SALISBURY - Garland Ray "Anthony" Savage died, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Born in Withams, Va., he was a son of the late Harry Frederick Savage and Mary Elizabeth Fletcher Savage.
He was educated at the public schools in both Wattsville and Atlantic, and graduated from Mary N. Smith High School in Accomac. He was active in school activities and the high school track team. He worked for many years at major soup and chicken factories. His last full-time work was at Salisbury State University, as a member of the maintenance staff.
He had affiliations with several churches on the Eastern Shore, including St. Paul AME Zion Church.
His survivors include his siblings, George Frederick Savage, Gerald Ogress Savage, Doraynia Elizabeth Nedab; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Paul AME Zion Church in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Garden in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.
