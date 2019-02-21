Jeremy P. East

SALISBURY - Jeremy Patrick East, of Orlando, Fla., formerly of Princess Anne and Salisbury, died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Newport News, Va. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Michael Craig East and Marcia Arlene Williams East of Westover.
A 1992 James M. Bennett High School graduate, he was a nine-year veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Eastern Shore FOP Lodge No. 62 and previously a Security Police Officer for NASA. He was formerly a Realtor with Century 21 and Keller Williams in Salisbury. Most recently, he was working for a hotel security management firm in Virginia Beach.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Nancy Maria Urrutia East; three children, Hunter Jade East of Berwind, W.Va., Jasmin Alexis East and Jeremy Patrick East II, both of Orlando; and a brother, Brian David East of Quantico.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held Monday at the Eastern Shore Maryland Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 21, 2019
