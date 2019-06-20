Joan D. Clark

Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
The Ward Museum of Waterfowl Art
909 South Schumaker Drive
Obituary
SALISBURY - Joan Dischner Clark died at her home on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Edward and Ella Dischner.
She graduated from The Saint Francis Academy in 1953. She and her husband started their business, Party Specialties, in 1988.
She is survived by her two daughters, Joanie Clark DiNardo and Allison Clark Niles; and five grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin F. Clark.
A memorial service will be held at The Ward Museum of Waterfowl Art on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 3 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on June 20, 2019
