Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Viewing 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 View Map Service 1:00 PM Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PRINCESS ANNE - John R. Somers of Princess Anne and formerly of

Born Sept. 22, 1927 in Crisfield and raised on Smith Island, he was a son of the late Arthur D. and Alma Evans Somers. His wife, Olive Parks Somers, preceded him in death on Feb. 17, 2015.

A graduate of Crisfield High School class of 1945, a

Mr. Somers was very active in his community and held memberships with numerous organizations including Manokin Masonic Lodge #106 AF & AM, Scottish Rite, Maryland State Police Alumni Association, Princess Anne American Legion Post #94, Charter member and Steering Committee of Lower Somerset County Ambulance and Rescue Squad, Maryland Emergency Management Association, National Rifle Association, Sons of American Revolution, and was past Cub Scout Master.

He is survived by his sons, John R. Somers, Jr. and wife Mary E. "Libby" of Crisfield, Arthur Lewis Somers and wife Patsy of Delmar, and Michael Dean Somers of Dover; grandchildren, Elizabeth "Liza" Somers Wooster and husband Kevin of Marion, John Daniel Somers and wife Amy of Westover, Stephanie Somers and her boyfriend Tim Sollars of Fruitland, Brad Pollitt and wife LouAnn of Salisbury, Rhiannon Somers and her boyfriend Jonathan Jarvis of Berlin, Deanna Somers of Dover, Erica Somers and husband Andre Simmons of Princess Anne, and Evan Somers of Dover; great-grandchildren, Brooks Wooster, Levi John Somers, and Ainsley Elizabeth Somers; and nieces and nephews, Mary Ruth Evans and husband Elmer "Jr.", Janice Marie Kitching, Joyce Evans and husband Stephen, and Rose Evans and husband Eugene.

Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters-in-law, William E. and Ruth Tyler Somers and Arthur H. and Norma Lee Corbin Somers.

Services were held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. A viewing was from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. The Reverends Paul Holland and Jim Evans officiated and interment followed at Beechwood Cemetery in Princess Anne.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802; or the , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at





PRINCESS ANNE - John R. Somers of Princess Anne and formerly of Smith Island, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.Born Sept. 22, 1927 in Crisfield and raised on Smith Island, he was a son of the late Arthur D. and Alma Evans Somers. His wife, Olive Parks Somers, preceded him in death on Feb. 17, 2015.A graduate of Crisfield High School class of 1945, a U.S. Navy Veteran, and a waterman, he was retired from the Maryland State Police after 22 years of service. He was appointed Civil Defense Director for Somerset County and became Director of Somerset County Emergency Management where he oversaw and took part in creating the Somerset County 911 system. He was also Chief Judge of the Somerset County Orphans Court and a Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy.Mr. Somers was very active in his community and held memberships with numerous organizations including Manokin Masonic Lodge #106 AF & AM, Scottish Rite, Maryland State Police Alumni Association, Princess Anne American Legion Post #94, Charter member and Steering Committee of Lower Somerset County Ambulance and Rescue Squad, Maryland Emergency Management Association, National Rifle Association, Sons of American Revolution, and was past Cub Scout Master.He is survived by his sons, John R. Somers, Jr. and wife Mary E. "Libby" of Crisfield, Arthur Lewis Somers and wife Patsy of Delmar, and Michael Dean Somers of Dover; grandchildren, Elizabeth "Liza" Somers Wooster and husband Kevin of Marion, John Daniel Somers and wife Amy of Westover, Stephanie Somers and her boyfriend Tim Sollars of Fruitland, Brad Pollitt and wife LouAnn of Salisbury, Rhiannon Somers and her boyfriend Jonathan Jarvis of Berlin, Deanna Somers of Dover, Erica Somers and husband Andre Simmons of Princess Anne, and Evan Somers of Dover; great-grandchildren, Brooks Wooster, Levi John Somers, and Ainsley Elizabeth Somers; and nieces and nephews, Mary Ruth Evans and husband Elmer "Jr.", Janice Marie Kitching, Joyce Evans and husband Stephen, and Rose Evans and husband Eugene.Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters-in-law, William E. and Ruth Tyler Somers and Arthur H. and Norma Lee Corbin Somers.Services were held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. A viewing was from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. The Reverends Paul Holland and Jim Evans officiated and interment followed at Beechwood Cemetery in Princess Anne.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802; or the , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.