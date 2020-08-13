1/
Julia Anne Legates
Julia Anne Legates, 79
SALISBURY - Julia Anne Legates died at her home in Ohio on Thursday, July 31, 2020. Born in Eden, her parents were the late Charles McGee and Elsie Marshall.
She lived in Salisbury for many years and worked as a bookkeeper for several companies, including Delmarva Power, Cavanaugh Motors and Torrey Toyota. She retired from Lower Shore Enterprises in 2005. In 2010, she and her husband moved to Powell, Ohio. While living in Salisbury, she regularly attended services at Trinity United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Keith Legates and Kevin Legates; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Arthur Legates; and her siblings, Charles, Dorothy, Constance, June, Virginia, Rueben and John.
Services were held Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Burial was at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
AUG
10
Service
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
AUG
10
Burial
Wicomico Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
