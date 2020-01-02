SALISBURY - Keith V. "PJ" Wainer, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. He was badly injured in a motorcycle accident in July 18.

Born in Bronx, N.Y., his parents were the late Mannie and Leigh Wainer. He served in the U.S. Army as an Army Ranger with the 82nd Airborne Division, serving two tours in Vietnam in 1969. He moved to the Eastern Shore in 1979. Throughout his life he worked in construction and in sales positions for many products and services on the Shore. For more than 30 years, he was a volunteer at the Salisbury Zoo and served as President of the Friends of the Salisbury Zoo.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



