SALISBURY - Michael Ray "Mike" Causey died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Jessie Caroline Schuyler Causey of Salisbury and the late Alvin Gurvie Causey.

He was a lifelong carpenter, working in construction and later in maintenance.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Carrie Louise Ecker Causey; two children, Joseph Michael Causey and Caitlyn Elizabeth Causey, both of Salisbury; two grandchildren; five sisters, Wanda Gordy of Fruitland, Leslie Shrieves of Salisbury, Sylvia Kumer of Newark, Md., Brenda Carmean of Princess Anne and Debbie Vance of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Alvin Joseph Causey.

A funeral service will be held today, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Wicomico Memorial Park.



