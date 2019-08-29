SALISBURY - Robert James Johnson died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at his home. Born in Snow Hill, he was the son of the late Eules Johnson and Emily Barkley Johnson.

He was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church in Salisbury. He worked for 27 years as a cook for Holly Center, until retiring in 2000. He was known as "Tall Man" on his citizens band radio.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 41 years, Virginia Townsend Johnson; two sons, Michael Cornelius Johnson and Robert James Johnson Jr., both of Salisbury; a daughter, Veronica Crawley of Salisbury; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jessie Johnson; two sisters, Tillie Bowen and Emily Walton; and two brothers, Eules Johnson and Jessie Johnson.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron.



