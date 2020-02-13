SALISBURY - Robert L. Culbertson died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late William and Margaret Inglis Culbertson.

After serving in the U.S. Navy for four years, he obtained his pilot's license from Emory Riddle in Daytona Beach, Fla. Then, he went to work as a pilot for Mountain Air Cargo. Later, he owned an Army/Navy store in Oil City, Pa.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Culbertson; two sons, Chris Culbertson and Greg Culbertson; two stepdaughters, Kim Davis, Carol Regan; a stepson, David Corry; 11 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; a sister, Marge Culbertson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Paula Culbertson; and a sister, Mary Ann Culbertson.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Burial was in Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury.



