Feb. 23, 1930 – April 8, 2019

SALISBURY - Wanda "Lou" Whittington passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019. She was born Feb. 23, 1930 to the late Carl R. Beer and Vada Tenney Beer of Hagerstown, Maryland.

Lou graduated from high school in Hagerstown, Maryland and majored in Business Education at University of Maryland in College Park. There she met her future husband N. Thomas "Tom" Whittington Jr. In 1951, Tom entered into the

One of Lou's passions was Garden Club activities. She joined Somerset County Garden Club in 1971 and was a member for 48 years. She served as president from 1979-1981. She continued her service with the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland District 1 Director, Federation Recording Secretary, First Vice President, and ultimately State President. She was the first State President elected from District 1, which includes all clubs on the Eastern Shore.

She was a master flower show judge, daffodil judge, state flower show evaluation chairman, chairman of flower show symposium and many other positions with the club, district and state over her 48 years of service to the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland.

Lou was survived by two children, Sally Rankin and her husband John of Salisbury and Norman Whittington, III and his wife Kathy of Salisbury. She was also survived by her brother Ret. Gen. C. Neil Beer, USAF of Missouri, brother-in-law Dr. Howard N. Weeks of Hagerstown and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her twin sister, V. Rae Weeks.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Lou's honor to the Whittington Scholarship Fund, c/o CFES, 1324 Belmont Ave., Suite 401, Salisbury, MD 21804 or the Somerset County Garden Club.

Arrangements are in the care of the Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com





