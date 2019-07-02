New Haven Register Obituaries
Andrew A. Madrigale


1930 - 2019
Andrew A. Madrigale Obituary
Madrigale, Andrew A.
Andrew A. Madrigale, 88, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Elim Park Healthcare. He was the husband of Eleanor (Smolenski) Madrigale.
Mr. Madrigale was born August 26, 1930 in New Haven, the son of the late Albert and Josephine (Velleca) Madrigale. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a longtime Cheshire resident.
Besides his wife of 64 years, Mr. Madrigale is survived by his daughter Andrea Sidoruk and her husband Steve of Cheshire; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Phyllis, Amelia and Theresa.
Arrangements – Friends will be received by the family on Friday, July 5, 2019 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire, 615 S. Main St., until the funeral procession leaves at 9:15 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget of Sweden Parish-St., Bridget Church, 175 Main St. Burial will follow in Cheshire Hillside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Franciscan Home and Hospice Care, 267 Finch Ave., Meriden, CT 06451. For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, please visit www.fordfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 3, 2019
