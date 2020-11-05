1/1
Anthony F. "Tony" Gentile Jr.
1963 - 2020
Gentile Jr., Anthony F. "Tony"
Anthony F. "Tony" Gentile Jr 57, of Meriden beloved husband of 15 years to Jeanie Brooks Gentile passed away on November 4, 2020 at his home. Loving father of Sarafina Gentile, Justin (Anna) Duran and Samantha Duran all of Meriden and Alexandra (Brandon) Borriello of Middletown. Brother of Lori (George) Desrosiers of North Haven and Michael Gentile of Wallingford. Anthony was born in New Haven on July 9, 1963 son of Elvira Rotondo Gentile of North Haven and the late Anthony F. Gentile Sr. Prior to his retirement, Anthony was the owner of Triple T. Tile Company.
Friends are invited to a parlor service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven MONDAY at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. Friends may call MONDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sign Anthony's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Porto Funeral Homes
NOV
9
Service
07:00 PM
Porto Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Memories & Condolences
