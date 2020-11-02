1/1
Barbara J. (Barbiuto) D'Addio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
D'Addio, Barbara J. (Barbiuto)
Barbara J. (Barbiuto) D'Addio, 73, of Meriden, formerly of Hamden, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the loving wife of Rocco "Rocky" D'Addio. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on October 3rd.
She was born in New Haven, February 3, 1947, a daughter of the late Joseph and Louise (Renga) Barbiuto. She loved to bake, cook and knit, especially baby blankets for new arrivals to the family. She enjoyed going to the casino, watching her granddaughters play sports and dance.
In addition to her husband Rocky, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Danielle and Scott Craig of Wallingford; her granddaughters who she affectionally referred to as her "Cherished Dollies", Alyssa Craig, Briana Craig and Mia D'Addio; her sister, Rita Lister and her husband Everett of Wallingford; her brother, George Barbiuto, and his wife Jennifer of Hamden; several nieces and nephews; and long-time friend Ellen Quintin of North Haven. She was predeceased by her son, Rocco D'Addio Jr.; her infant daughter, Laura Jean D'Addio; her sister, Loraine Sette; and her brother, Ronald Barbiuto.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wednesday, Nov. 4th, from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10:30 a.m. directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 High Hill Rd., Yalesville. Interment will follow in the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown. (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required at all services). In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, (www.stjude.org) 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
www.wallingfordfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved