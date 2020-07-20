1/1
Barbara K. Mooney
{ "" }
Mooney, Barbara K.
Barbara K. Mooney, 83, of Hamden passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She is survived by her beloved husband Thomas G, Mooney, four sons, Thomas A. (Janie) Mooney of Wallingford, William J. Mooney of Ansonia, John P.(Mariann Calahan) Mooney of West Haven and Joseph D. (Karen) Mooney of Cromwell, a daughter Debra (Darell) Crouch of East Haven, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother John Kraussmann and a sister Janet Gargano. Barbara was born July 12, 1937 in New Haven a daughter of the late Jacob and Myrtle Sommers Kraussmann, was a graduate of Hillhouse High School and had worked for a time as an operator with SNET and as a clerk at Caldors Dept. Store. Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Wednesday morning at 11:00. Mass of Christian Burial in Devine Mercy Parish, St. Rita Church at 11:30. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday morning from 9:30-11:00. All visitors must wear a face mask, social distancing must be observed and visitors are asked to leave the building after paying their respects to the family. Due to the current pandemic the family will hold a celebration of Barbara's life at a future time when everyone can gather safely. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, CT Chapter, 659 Tower Ave, 1st Fl., Hartford, CT 06112-1269. www.siskbrothers.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
