Ameche, Brian A.
Brian A. Ameche, 66, of Stony Creek, died peacefully in the presence of his loved ones on January 30, 2020. A lover of football, fiction, good design, good food, hard work, fishing, Broadway, and his granddaughters, Brian was known just as much for his fierce defense of a woman's right to choose as he was for his inevitable tears during any and all Disney movies. Brian was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on June 19, 1953, the son of Alan Ameche and Yvonne Ameche Davis. Brian graduated from Yale in 1975, after playing football for their championship team which he would really only, mostly, tell you about if you asked. He then went on to get a Masters in Architecture from the University of Minnesota. As an architect, Brian worked for TPA Design Group, his own New Havenbased firm Ameche Architects, and Marx Okubo. While he worked on projects varied in size and scope – residential, commercial, industrial, recreational – he was perhaps most proud of the work he did to make public housing projects brighter, better, and more worthy of their residents. Brian was devoted to his wife, Amy Bloom, whom he married in 2007. He was curious, huge-hearted, funny, determined and unafraid. In his retirement, Brian spent time fishing, meditating, and using his love of a fight as a volunteer escort for Planned Parenthood. He was predeceased by his brother Paul Ameche and survived by his wife Amy, her children, Alexander Moon, Caitlin Sorenson and her husband Corey Sorenson, Sarah Moon and her wife Jasmine Flott, and his granddaughters, Isadora Haidu Moon, Eden Moon Sorenson, Ivy Moon Sorenson and Zora Pearl Moon. He is also survived by his mother, Yvonne Ameche Davis, his siblings Alan Ameche, Catherine Cappelletti, Michael Ameche and Beth D'Arcy. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Planned Parenthood.
Published in Shoreline Times & The New Haven Register from Feb. 2 to Feb. 7, 2020