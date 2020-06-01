I was saddened to read of the passing of Ditty. I have many memories of her when I worked at Tilcon CT in North Branford.
Justine Early
Hamden CT
Lamb, Catherine
Catherine Singleton Lamb, (Ditty) age 91, of Cheshire, entered into rest on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Elim Park Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was the devoted wife of the late Joseph Lamb. Catherine was born on November 13, 1928, in New Haven, daughter of the late John and Katherine (Reynolds) Singleton.
Ditty grew up on Orange St. in New Haven and graduated from St. Mary's High School in the class of 1946. She married Joe Lamb on September 6, 1948. Several years later they moved to Cheshire to raise their young family.
Ditty was active in the Cheshire Community. For many years she was a member of the Cheshire Women's Club and the St. Bridget Church Ladies Guild. She took joy in spending time at her home with her family and friends but also enjoyed traveling as well. Catherine took frequent trips to Florida to spend time with family and loved visiting Chicago and Cape Cod. Ditty worked for Tilcon in North Branford for many years. She retired from her position there while leaving many colleagues and friends.
She is the beloved mother of Patricia Schwab of Cheshire, formerly of Lyndhurst, OH. Kevin Lamb and his wife, Sharen of West Hartford and Naples, FL; and Timothy Lamb and his wife, Carolyn of Glastonbury; Catherine is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Kurt Schwab and his wife, Denise of State College, PA; Brian Schwab of Seattle, WA and Grace Lamb of Glastonbury; and leaves her cherished great-grandchild, Madeline Schwab of State College, PA; her brother, John Singleton of Cheshire, formerly of New Haven and her sister, Patricia Cummings of Cheshire. Ditty was predeceased by her son-in-law, Richard Schwab, and her brother-in-law, Thomas Cummings.
The family would like to thank Elim Park for taking care of Catherine throughout her illness, particularly, Joe, Rose, and Maria who were very kind, thoughtful and caring.
The family will hold a private service at this time, with a Memorial Mass and Celebration planned after the risk of coronavirus transmission has subsided.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cheshire Community Food Pantry, 175 Sandbank Road, Cheshire, CT 06410. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire has been entrusted with her arrangements. For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, please visit www.fordfh.com.
