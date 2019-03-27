New Haven Register Obituaries
Crowley Sr., Christopher
Christopher Joseph Crowley Sr., 43, of East Hampton, widower of the late Kim Marie Crowley, passed away Monday March 25 at Middlesex Hospital Hospice.
Born July 30, 1975 in Ridgewood, NJ, he was the son of Stanley Hutchings and Constance Crowley. Chris had worked as a Customer Relationship Specialist for The Hartford Insurance Co. Chris loved music and was a talented musician who played guitar, sang and composed his bands' music. Chris was a member of two bands, Sylph and Kudra where he was a lead singer and guitarist. Chris also played solo shows throughout Connecticut. Chris's dream was to be healthy enough to ride his new Harley. Besides his parents, Chris is survived by his beloved son Christopher Crowley Jr. of East Hampton, a sister Meaghan Riley and husband Jeffrey of CA, step father Alan Konecky of CA, step son Kevin Malone of Beacon Falls, CT, step brother Brian Konecky of Idaho, two nephews Thomas and Tiernan, and his best friend for life Angela Mendello of Cromwell, CT. A Memorial service will be held Thursday March 28 at the Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St. East Hampton from 11 a.m. until 12 noon with a service at 12 noon. A celebration of Chris's life and music will immediately follow at Café Nine 250 State St. New Haven, CT from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Cove Center For Grieving Children 250 Pomeroy Ave. Meriden, CT 06450. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 27, 2019
