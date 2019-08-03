|
Gewirtz, David
David Gewirtz died on Monday, July 29th at Connecticut Hospice four days shy of his 69th birthday. He courageously lived 8 years with stage four lung cancer. Never a smoker himself, he advocated at both the local and national levels for increased funding for his disease to counter its unfair stigma associated with smoking. He loved cycling, gardening, bread-baking, photography and his family (adored his sons Joshua and Andrew) and the many dogs who shared our life. A 1983 graduate of Yale School of Forestry, he retired from Yale University after a 25-year career working on new and evolving computer technologies for cataloging and archiving library and museum holdings. He will be deeply missed by his wife Lisa Anderson of 38 years, sons and married in daughters, Andrew and Chelsea and Joshua and Kevan Coffey; grandson Rowan; two brothers, Elliot Gewirtz (Barbara), Henry Gewirtz; mother-in-law Jane Anderson; sisters-in-law Liz Bien, Patricia and Laurie Anderson; cousins Amy McGahan (Michael) and Nancy Gewirtz (Donald Watson); and many beloved nephews, nieces, friends and family. David was predeceased by his brother Allan Gewirtz, sister-in-law Nancy Gewirtz and his parents Seymour and Geraldine Gewirtz. Donations can be made to Closer to Free in his name at the YNHH Office of Development. David rode in 7 events starting with the inaugural CTF in 2011. Special love and deep appreciation to Dr. Marc Mann; his oncologist Dr. Scott Gettinger, Smilow Palliative Care group and the entire Smilow team; Connecticut Hospice and VNA Community Health Care of Hamden. A Memorial Service will be held in the Fall.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019