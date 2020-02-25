|
Pevich, Edmund J.
Edmund J. Pevich, age 79, of New Haven passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Jane Knell Pevich. Edmund was born in New Haven on March 31, 1940 to the late Edmund W. Pevich and Stephanie C. Pevich. Edmund was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. After his service, he worked as a Sales Rep for Nabisco and Frito Lay until his retirement. Back in the day Ed enjoyed boating, waterskiing, and had a great love for Long Island Sound. He also enjoyed traveling to Vermont and Maine where countless family memories were made. His greatest love was spending time with his family and cheering on his grandchildren at their sports events and other activities! He will be greatly missed. Besides his loving wife Jane, he is survived by his two favorite daughters, Terri (Dan) Ciocca of Guilford and Tracy Pevich Kennedy of West Haven, his three grandchildren who he referred to as Dano, The Dude, and Princess Olivia, two sisters Eleanor (Roy) Harrison of Branford, and Nancy Pevich of New Haven. He was predeceased by his brother Kenneth Pevich of New Haven. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford on Thursday, February 27, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at North Branford Congregational Church on Friday, February 28, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 26, 2020