Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Branford Congregational
1680 Foxon Rd
North Branford, CT 06471
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keenan Funeral Home
330 Notch Hill Road
North Branford, CT
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
North Branford Congregational Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edmund Pevich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edmund J. Pevich


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edmund J. Pevich Obituary
Pevich, Edmund J.
Edmund J. Pevich, age 79, of New Haven passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Jane Knell Pevich. Edmund was born in New Haven on March 31, 1940 to the late Edmund W. Pevich and Stephanie C. Pevich. Edmund was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. After his service, he worked as a Sales Rep for Nabisco and Frito Lay until his retirement. Back in the day Ed enjoyed boating, waterskiing, and had a great love for Long Island Sound. He also enjoyed traveling to Vermont and Maine where countless family memories were made. His greatest love was spending time with his family and cheering on his grandchildren at their sports events and other activities! He will be greatly missed. Besides his loving wife Jane, he is survived by his two favorite daughters, Terri (Dan) Ciocca of Guilford and Tracy Pevich Kennedy of West Haven, his three grandchildren who he referred to as Dano, The Dude, and Princess Olivia, two sisters Eleanor (Roy) Harrison of Branford, and Nancy Pevich of New Haven. He was predeceased by his brother Kenneth Pevich of New Haven. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford on Thursday, February 27, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at North Branford Congregational Church on Friday, February 28, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edmund's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -