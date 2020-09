Bostic Sr., EdwardEdward "Bae Bae" Melvin Bostic Sr. of Ansonia, CT passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the age of 84. He was a loyal employee of the first and largest Brass Manufacturer in the United States- American Brass (previously known as ARCO or Atlantic Richfield Company) for 45 years before his retirement in 2000.A celebration of his life will held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church 243 Pershing Drive Ansonia, CT 06401. Viewing Hours 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Service at 11:00 a.m. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Bostic family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net