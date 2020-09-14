Bostic Sr., Edward
Edward "Bae Bae" Melvin Bostic Sr. of Ansonia, CT passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the age of 84. He was a loyal employee of the first and largest Brass Manufacturer in the United States- American Brass (previously known as ARCO or Atlantic Richfield Company) for 45 years before his retirement in 2000.
A celebration of his life will held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church 243 Pershing Drive Ansonia, CT 06401. Viewing Hours 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Service at 11:00 a.m. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Bostic family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
.