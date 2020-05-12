Riggins, Edward
Edward Riggins, 76, of New Haven, departed this life on May 9, 2020. He was the husband of Delores Riggins. Mr. Riggins was born in Bennettsville, SC on August 10, 1943, a son of the late Henry Riggins and Ida Lee Jackson Riggins. He was the founder and longtime owner of Eddie's Restaurant and Little Man Moving Company. Mr. Riggins was a member of Varick Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in New Haven and was a Prince Hall Mason for over 30 years. In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish loving memories, his children, Dawnitha Riggins, Thalia Riggins and Shawn Riggins (Gail); a brother, James Bilal (Diane); grandchildren, Traynese Wylie, Timothy and Imani Riggins, Tanika Pearson and Donnie Lane; great-grandchildren, Tanqwasha Bailey and Lasiah and Jahan Thomas; great-great grandchild, Navalia Franklin; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a sister, Roslyn Riggins.
Viewing will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. A maximum of 3 (three) people will be allowed entrance into the building at one time. Graveside service and interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, 769 Ella Grasso Blvd., New Haven. A memorial celebration of Eddie's life will be held at a later date to be announced. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com.
Edward Riggins, 76, of New Haven, departed this life on May 9, 2020. He was the husband of Delores Riggins. Mr. Riggins was born in Bennettsville, SC on August 10, 1943, a son of the late Henry Riggins and Ida Lee Jackson Riggins. He was the founder and longtime owner of Eddie's Restaurant and Little Man Moving Company. Mr. Riggins was a member of Varick Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in New Haven and was a Prince Hall Mason for over 30 years. In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish loving memories, his children, Dawnitha Riggins, Thalia Riggins and Shawn Riggins (Gail); a brother, James Bilal (Diane); grandchildren, Traynese Wylie, Timothy and Imani Riggins, Tanika Pearson and Donnie Lane; great-grandchildren, Tanqwasha Bailey and Lasiah and Jahan Thomas; great-great grandchild, Navalia Franklin; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a sister, Roslyn Riggins.
Viewing will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. A maximum of 3 (three) people will be allowed entrance into the building at one time. Graveside service and interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, 769 Ella Grasso Blvd., New Haven. A memorial celebration of Eddie's life will be held at a later date to be announced. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2020.