Eesun Vanacore, affectionately known as Smoochie, AKA Smoochie Camoochie, passed away on June 26th, 2020.

Eesun's life began in Seoul City, South Korea, where she worked for 25 years at the officer's club at the American Embassy; and also as a midwife, bringing many children into the world. She would spend her days off visiting a local orphanage, giving the children money and ministering to their spiritual needs. Always greeted by the children yelling "Miss Ahn", her maiden surname.

She came to America, around 1976, where she met her future husband, Joseph Vanacore at a luncheon hosted by her niece. Together they had a daughter, Holland, who died of crib death at approximately 3 months of age; a very painful subject that she spoke little about. She and Joe spent 33 years together, dancing as often as they could, before Joe was taken home in 2010.

Eesun attended the Presbyterian church, as well as Korean American Baptist, and Roman Catholic churches. She was a fierce bocce ball player, avid dancer, party attendee, gym member, lover of fragrant flowers, and each and every child she came in contact with.

Eesun is survived by a second Italian American that God chose to introduce into her life. A companion, confidant, and her best friend, whom she referred to as "My Jerry", or "My Darling". Someone to pick up the slack and assist her in the elderly portion of her journey here. Her grace and inner beauty made each day they were together a truly special occasion. For those that knew and loved her, she will be sorely missed as someone whose inner and outer beauty, and effortless grace, enchanted the lives of those around her. To know her was a truly joyful experience, as her special gift was spreading the sunshine of her personality to others each and every day of her life. Though short in stature at only 4'10", her legacy will only loom large, and grow, as she leaves behind in her wake, a larger than life figure. May she rest in peace.



