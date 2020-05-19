Allendorf, Erick J.
Erick J. Allendorf of Branford died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved son of Janis Milam (James) of Branford and Walter Allendorf of Plymouth. Erick was born in New Haven October 6, 1981. He was a driver for UPS. Besides his parents he is survived by his daughter Isabel Allendorf; his sister Jennie (Robert) Casanova of Branford and his brother Jeremy Allendorf (Meagan Womack) of New Haven.
Graveside services will be held at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven, at the convenience of his family. For online memorial and guestbook, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 19, 2020.