Baker, Florence

Florence Grace Fitzpatrick Baker, known as "Pat" to friends and family, died peacefully in her sleep on June 27, 2019 at Apple Rehab in Guilford, CT. Born in 1919 in Boston, MA, she celebrated her 100th birthday on January 23 of this year. Pat was predeceased by her parents Florrie Brown Noseworthy and William D. Fitzpatrick, her brother William J. Fitzpatrick Jr. (wife Josephine), and beloved son Everett Bentley Baker II. She is survived by her children: daughter Corinne P. Baker, sons Mark L. Baker, Scott K. Baker (wife Julia), and grandsons Dean and James Baker. Pat met her husband, Everett Bentley Baker in Chelsea, MA while working at a photography studio as an artist and colorist. The couple married in Chelsea on November 9, 1946 and later settled in Branford, CT where they raised their family. Pat devoted her time to family and friends, and enjoyed helping with charitable activities at Trinity Church in Branford, CT. She will be laid to rest with her mother Florrie and late son Bentley at the Branford Center Cemetery. Services will be held at Trinity Church in Branford, CT at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday July 3, 2019. Internment at Branford Center Cemetery will follow services. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford is in care of arrangements. Her family wishes to thank those who have extended emotional support to Pat during her final days. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on July 1, 2019