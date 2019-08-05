|
Criscuolo, Frederick
Frederick Criscuolo, 65, of West Haven passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on August 4, 2019. Fred is survived by his loving wife, Susan Carbone Criscuolo, his sons, Frederick (Danielle) Criscuolo Jr., Michael Criscuolo, sister Suzanne (Dave) Curzi, nieces and nephews, Briana (Rich) Cuomo, Brittany Curzi, and Alisha (John) McCarthy, Renee (Bill) Querry, Michael Martens, Josh (Melinda) Martens, Chase Carbone, Sydney Carbone, cherished grandchildren, Ricky, Savannah and Marchello Criscuolo, great-nephews Dominic Cuomo and Kelly McCarthy, and many beloved friends and loved ones. Fred was predeceased by his niece, Kari Carbone, and his best friend, John T. Ward.
Fred was born on January 15, 1954, in New Haven, CT, a son of the late Stanley and Susan Grande Criscuolo. He owned and operated American Roofing Co. for many years. Fred enjoyed golfing and traveling to Florida, Lake George, NY and Ludlow, VT. He loved fishing, boating, gardening, karaoke, and spicy foods. Fred loved being with his family and friends, most of all. He was hilarious, loving, supportive and always smiling. Above all, he was a God fearing family man. He will be missed by so many.
Fred's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the angels on the 15th floor for their care and compassion, as well as the staff at Vitas Hospice.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 8 at Our Lady of Victory, at 11 o'clock. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred's name may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital, Oncology Hematology Program, 20 York Street, 7th floor, New Haven, CT 06519. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 6, 2019