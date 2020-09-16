RUSSO, GENEVIEVE (COLLINS)
"He calls his own sheep by name and leads them out"
Genevieve Collins Russo, 85, of East Haven passed to go home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. Born on January 19, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Nellie Onofrio and the late Joseph Leo Collins. Survived by stepbrother Edward A. Onofrio. Predeceased by her loving husband of 35 years John F. Russo, two brothers Joseph J. Collins and Gerald J. Collins. She leaves many wonderful friends. To Domenic, a special thanks to him for all his help. She was a member of Our Lady of Pompeii Ladies Guild, a former Lector, and Eucharist minister. A former volunteer at St. Raphael for the ministering of Eucharist and patient discharge departments. Her favorite past time was being in her kitchen and cooking for those she loved. Hobbies she enjoyed: reading, dining-out, bus trips, movies and music. As well as her many vacations with her late husband Jack. She will never be forgotten regarding her beautiful cards, remembering each occasion, and for her kindness and generosity to everyone, especially her being a prayer warrior.
Family and friends are invited to meet directly at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 355 Foxon Road, East Haven on Friday morning, Sept. 18th at 11:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial (masks and social distancing required) and are also invited to attend the entombment service immediately following in the All Saints Mausoleum. There will be no visiting hours. Please omit flowers and make contributions to the CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. www.northhavenfuneral.com