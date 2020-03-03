|
|
Stone, George
George Robert "Bob" Stone, age 73, of Wallingford passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Branford after a long battle with glioblastoma.
Bob is survived by his life partner, Lauren Rossi; her children, Adam (Tammy Boyd Saylor) and Christina (Jesse) Sage Simons; grandchildren Avery, Maddie and Jacob Sage; sister Margaret (Doug) Haumiller; brother David (Pat Lacher) Stone; nieces Laura (Nathan) Gaskill, Whitney (Brian) Miller, Taylor Haumiller, Kaitlyn Stone and their children. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Ellen Stone, nephew Ryan Stone and Lauren's son, Michael Sage.
Bob grew up in Naperville, Illinois. He received a BA in economics from Oberlin College, a Master of Divinity and Master of Sacred Theology from Yale Divinity School and an MSW from Smith College. He dedicated his career as a psychiatric social worker to clients in both private and clinical practice, most recently retiring after a long career at Branford Counseling Center. Bob also spent years as an adjunct professor at Southern Connecticut State University and the University of Connecticut, Avery Point.
Bob's passions include reading, travel, good food, good wine, good friends and the UCONN women's basketball team. He will be remembered for his attentive listening skills, his wonderful laugh, his quirky sense of humor, and his amazing collection of books.
There will be no service or calling hours. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Michael Vincent Sage Dragonheart Foundation, Inc., www.defibandlive.org
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 5, 2020