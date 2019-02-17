Dammeyer, Jr., Henry Albert

Henry Albert Dammeyer, Jr., beloved father, husband, brother and friend, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 in Farmington, CT. He was born to parents Henry, Sr. and Winifred on February 26, 1942 in New Rochelle, NY. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Patricia Dammeyer, sister Barbara Moe of Florida, brother William Dammeyer of Alaska, his five children (from his first marriage): Henry Dammeyer III, Lee Porter, Sandra Albertus and her husband Ed, Erik Dammeyer and his wife Hope, and Mark Dammeyer. He is also survived by grandchildren Timothy Porter, Rebecca Porter, Max Albertus, Delaney Dammeyer, Lily Dammeyer, Lila Dammeyer, and Grace Dammeyer.

After graduating from St. Mary's High School in 1960, Henry attended Iona College, where he was a star baseball and basketball player. He then enlisted in the United States Marine corps, serving in the prestigious USMC Drill Team in Washington DC. He subsequently served proudly as an agent for the US Secret Service, where he was stationed at the White House. He then retired from Emergilite in Old Saybrook, CT after 20 years of service.

Henry lived for over 30 years with his wife, Patricia, in Westbrook, CT. He spent every possible opportunity fishing on Gardner Lake in his since-childhood vacation home in nearby Bozrah, CT. He loved his family and friends, his beloved USMC, sports, vacationing on Martha's Vineyard, and "landscaping" his bucolic property in Westbrook.

Henry left our world far better than he found it, and he will be deeply and incredibly missed. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 17, 2019