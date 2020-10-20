Cortese, Isabel M.Isabel M. "Ti Ti" Cortese, age 89, of Newington, formerly of Milford, passed away on October 15, 2020. She was born in New York City, daughter of the late Nicolas and Anna Bozzi Cortese. Isabel is survived by her nephews, Ceasar N. Anquillare, JP of Southport and his former wife Sue Anquillare of Stratford and Dr. Joseph T. Anquillare and his wife Teresa of Newington, her great-nephew Joseph T. Anquillare and his wife Lynde, and her great-nieces Emma Louise Anquillare and Luisa Anquillare. She was predeceased by her sisters Louise Helen Anquillare and Rina Cortese and her brother-in-law Ceasar Anquillare. Prior to her retirement, Isabel was a receptionist for Anquillare, Ruocco, Traester and Company. The family would like to thank the staff of Middlewoods of Newington, especially Diandra, for all their care and support over the years.All Funeral Services were private in care of West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at